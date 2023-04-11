Truist Securities Maintains Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.35% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas is $28.86. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.35% from its latest reported closing price of $22.66.

The projected annual revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas is $1,683MM, a decrease of 0.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $22.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.91%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 11.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.45 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raleigh Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 35.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 40.86% over the last quarter.

SATOX - Tax-Aware Overlay A Portfolio Class 1 holds 46K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ronald Blue Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Arizona State Retirement System holds 48K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 254K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 13.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 726 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGY is 0.38%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 244,465K shares. The put/call ratio of MGY is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnolia is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow.

