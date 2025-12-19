Truist Securities Maintains MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NasdaqGS:MTSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.72% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is $179.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.72% from its latest reported closing price of $174.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings is 1,139MM, an increase of 17.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 921 funds or institutions reporting positions in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTSI is 0.29%, an increase of 3.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.76% to 87,438K shares. The put/call ratio of MTSI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,474K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares , representing an increase of 49.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 67.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,468K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 90.60% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 2,689K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,036K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 29.90% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,993K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares , representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTSI by 18.37% over the last quarter.

