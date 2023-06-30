Truist Securities Maintains Macerich (MAC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.68% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macerich is 11.90. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.68% from its latest reported closing price of 10.95.

The projected annual revenue for Macerich is 838MM, an increase of 0.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macerich. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAC is 0.10%, a decrease of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 211,266K shares. The put/call ratio of MAC is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Smead Capital Management holds 21,391K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,160K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 11.34% over the last quarter.

SMVLX - Smead Value Fund Investor Class Shares holds 18,794K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,789K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 4.13% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,439K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,580K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 20.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,000K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,556K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 7.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,716K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,513K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Macerich Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence on the West Coast and in Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned CDP A List status for five years and achieved the GRESB Green Star rating in the North American Retail Sector for six consecutive years, 2015-2020.

