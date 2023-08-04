Truist Securities Maintains Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.63% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Louisiana-Pacific is 79.05. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.63% from its latest reported closing price of 66.08.
The projected annual revenue for Louisiana-Pacific is 3,137MM, an increase of 13.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 879 funds or institutions reporting positions in Louisiana-Pacific. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPX is 0.18%, a decrease of 28.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.48% to 71,963K shares. The put/call ratio of LPX is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Berkshire Hathaway holds 7,045K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,365K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 85.99% over the last quarter.
First Trust Advisors holds 3,324K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 5.64% over the last quarter.
RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 2,712K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 1.06% over the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,212K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 12.44% over the last quarter.
Louisiana-Pacific Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
As a leader in high-performance building solutions, LP manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as ® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil.
