Truist Securities Maintains Lockheed Martin (LMT) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.35% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lockheed Martin is $487.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $401.98 to a high of $577.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.35% from its latest reported closing price of $499.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lockheed Martin is 68,525MM, a decrease of 4.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lockheed Martin. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMT is 0.37%, an increase of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 194,984K shares. The put/call ratio of LMT is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,848K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,032K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 18.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,535K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,439K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 6.30% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 6,027K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,487K shares , representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 21.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,918K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,821K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,885K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,865K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 7.29% over the last quarter.

