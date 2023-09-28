Truist Securities Maintains Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Live Oak Bancshares is 38.50. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 34.68% from its latest reported closing price of 28.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Live Oak Bancshares is 490MM, an increase of 30.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.39.

Live Oak Bancshares Declares $0.03 Dividend

On August 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 received the payment on September 19, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

At the current share price of $28.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.47%, the lowest has been 0.12%, and the highest has been 1.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Oak Bancshares. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 7.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOB is 0.14%, a decrease of 12.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.84% to 33,156K shares. The put/call ratio of LOB is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,372K shares representing 14.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,359K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 2.79% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,483K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,270K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,488K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 721K shares, representing an increase of 51.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOB by 149.65% over the last quarter.

DHMAX - Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 1,323K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Live Oak Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.