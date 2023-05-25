Truist Securities Maintains LCI Industries (LCII) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for LCI Industries is 125.33. The forecasts range from a low of 102.01 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.60% from its latest reported closing price of 110.33.

The projected annual revenue for LCI Industries is 4,679MM, an increase of 3.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.55.

LCI Industries Declares $1.05 Dividend

On May 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share ($4.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.05 per share.

At the current share price of $110.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.90%, the lowest has been 1.96%, and the highest has been 4.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 610 funds or institutions reporting positions in LCI Industries. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCII is 0.16%, a decrease of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.44% to 31,927K shares. The put/call ratio of LCII is 2.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,405K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,198K shares, representing an increase of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 14.86% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,855K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,195K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing an increase of 19.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 36.09% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,158K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 46.05% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 778K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCII by 7.35% over the last quarter.

LCI Industries Background Information

From over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America and Europe, LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LCI, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. LCI's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

