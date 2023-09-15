Truist Securities Maintains Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.00% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lazydays Holdings is 17.08. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from its latest reported closing price of 10.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lazydays Holdings is 1,298MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazydays Holdings. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 30.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZY is 0.16%, a decrease of 23.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 11,916K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZY is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 6,190K shares representing 44.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,455K shares, representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 33.73% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,092K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 10.90% over the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 718K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing a decrease of 19.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 18.54% over the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 492K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Keebeck Wealth Management holds 235K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazydays Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.