Truist Securities Maintains Lazydays Holdings (LAZY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.38% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lazydays Holdings is 16.83. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.38% from its latest reported closing price of 13.11.

The projected annual revenue for Lazydays Holdings is 1,298MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazydays Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZY is 0.21%, a decrease of 35.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.87% to 12,208K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZY is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 5,455K shares representing 39.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,630K shares, representing an increase of 33.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 49.36% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,007K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company.

Park West Asset Management holds 856K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares, representing an increase of 46.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZY by 68.30% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 732K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 492K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lazydays Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

