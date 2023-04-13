Truist Securities Maintains Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lantheus Holdings is $110.54. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.32% from its latest reported closing price of $85.48.

The projected annual revenue for Lantheus Holdings is $1,049MM, an increase of 12.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAU - Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 35.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Castleview Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

MOTBX - MainStay MacKay Small Cap Core Fund Class B holds 85K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 25.96% over the last quarter.

Tfo-tdc holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 1,566K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing an increase of 19.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNTH by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 890 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lantheus Holdings. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 7.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNTH is 0.30%, a decrease of 30.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.43% to 80,548K shares. The put/call ratio of LNTH is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lantheus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EXINI Diagnostics AB and an established leader and fully integrated provider of innovative imaging diagnostics, targeted therapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions to Find, Fight and Follow™ serious medical conditions. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA® for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR® for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Sweden.

