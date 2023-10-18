Truist Securities Maintains JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.46% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for JELD-WEN Holding is 17.55. The forecasts range from a low of 11.62 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 44.46% from its latest reported closing price of 12.15.

The projected annual revenue for JELD-WEN Holding is 4,773MM, a decrease of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in JELD-WEN Holding. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JELD is 0.17%, an increase of 43.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 92,620K shares. The put/call ratio of JELD is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 13,950K shares representing 16.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 9,294K shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,312K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 36.24% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,647K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,162K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 28.34% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 7,628K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 40.39% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,028K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares, representing an increase of 30.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 90.05% over the last quarter.

JELD-WEN Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.

