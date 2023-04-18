Truist Securities Maintains Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Irhythm Technologies is $147.52. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.36% from its latest reported closing price of $133.67.

The projected annual revenue for Irhythm Technologies is $504MM, an increase of 22.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 737K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 29.57% over the last quarter.

USVM - VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 30.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 20.47% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 626K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 83.80% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 27K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 20.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 99.94% over the last quarter.

AIM COUNSELOR SERIES TRUST (INVESCO COUNSELOR SERIES TRUST) - Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund Class R5 holds 171K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 15.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Irhythm Technologies. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRTC is 0.32%, a decrease of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.67% to 38,416K shares. The put/call ratio of IRTC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

iRhythm Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

