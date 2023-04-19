Truist Securities Maintains Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is $283.02. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.10% from its latest reported closing price of $269.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is $7,158MM, an increase of 11.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCLCX - PACE Large Co Growth Equity Investments Class P holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 34.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 570K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 99.86% over the last quarter.

PREFX - T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 26.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 3.19% over the last quarter.

UTMAX - Target Managed Allocation Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

VLACX - Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 385K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 32.27% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.53%, an increase of 11.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 343,196K shares. The put/call ratio of ISRG is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intuitive Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

See all Intuitive Surgical regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.