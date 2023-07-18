Truist Securities Maintains International Game Technology (IGT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.18% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Game Technology is 39.64. The forecasts range from a low of 27.88 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 21.18% from its latest reported closing price of 32.71.

The projected annual revenue for International Game Technology is 4,150MM, a decrease of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Game Technology. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGT is 0.27%, a decrease of 16.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 120,139K shares. The put/call ratio of IGT is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,360K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,330K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGT by 16.19% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 7,527K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,662K shares, representing an increase of 11.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGT by 85.28% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 7,137K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,788K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGT by 3.02% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,743K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,025K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGT by 55.34% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 4,730K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672K shares, representing an increase of 43.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGT by 172.58% over the last quarter.

International Game Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IGT is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, its solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. The Company has a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and creates value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees.

