Truist Securities Maintains International Game Technology (IGT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Game Technology is $33.75. The forecasts range from a low of $25.15 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 19.99% from its latest reported closing price of $28.13.

The projected annual revenue for International Game Technology is $4,150MM, a decrease of 1.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 580K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGT by 24.85% over the last quarter.

Park Place Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Small Cap Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NINAX - Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund holds 1,473K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGT by 41.67% over the last quarter.

TLSTX - Stock Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Game Technology. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGT is 0.32%, an increase of 16.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 116,331K shares. The put/call ratio of IGT is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

International Game Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IGT is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, its solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. The Company has a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and creates value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees.

