Truist Securities Maintains Interface (TILE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.63% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interface is 14.62. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 42.63% from its latest reported closing price of 10.25.

The projected annual revenue for Interface is 1,360MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

Interface Declares $0.01 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 received the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $10.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.90%, the lowest has been 0.24%, and the highest has been 4.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interface. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 8.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TILE is 0.08%, a decrease of 19.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 66,846K shares. The put/call ratio of TILE is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,213K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,311K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 21.88% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,162K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,721K shares, representing a decrease of 13.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,300K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,642K shares, representing a decrease of 10.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 29.23% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,946K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,885K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TILE by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,188K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company.

Interface Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interface, Inc. is a global flooring company specializing in carbon neutral carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and nora® rubber flooring. Interface helps its customers create high-performance interior spaces that support well-being, productivity, and creativity, as well as the sustainability of the planet. With its mission, Climate Take Back™, Interface commits to operating in a way that is restorative to the planet and creates a climate fit for life.

