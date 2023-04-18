Truist Securities Maintains Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Integra Lifesciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.43% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is $60.18. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.43% from its latest reported closing price of $58.75.

The projected annual revenue for Integra Lifesciences Holdings is $1,645MM, an increase of 5.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VQNPX - Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 19,778.52% over the last quarter.

HSLAX - THE HARTFORD SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND holds 85K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 19.53% over the last quarter.

JECIX - Mid Cap Index Trust NAV holds 39K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 21.65% over the last quarter.

PAMC - Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 71.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 74.88% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 65.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IART by 106.24% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Lifesciences Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IART is 0.22%, an increase of 17.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.06% to 108,270K shares. The put/call ratio of IART is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem UBMTM, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ®, and VersaTru®.

