Truist Securities Maintains Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.23% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems is $139.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $89.89 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 77.23% from its latest reported closing price of $78.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inspire Medical Systems is 794MM, a decrease of 7.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSP is 0.25%, an increase of 14.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.33% to 42,480K shares. The put/call ratio of INSP is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 2,354K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares , representing an increase of 44.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 43.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,757K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,634K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares , representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 18.02% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,114K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 74.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 956K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 26.66% over the last quarter.

