Truist Securities Maintains Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems is 358.02. The forecasts range from a low of 308.05 to a high of $414.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.87% from its latest reported closing price of 277.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Inspire Medical Systems is 526MM, a decrease of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 8.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSP is 0.45%, a decrease of 9.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 36,423K shares. The put/call ratio of INSP is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,043K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 80.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,029K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing an increase of 34.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 87.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 899K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 12.34% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 837K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 15.02% over the last quarter.

FKDNX - Franklin Dynatech Fund holds 800K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.