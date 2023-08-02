Truist Securities Maintains Insperity (NSP) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.15% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insperity is 134.30. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $154.35. The average price target represents an increase of 14.15% from its latest reported closing price of 117.65.

The projected annual revenue for Insperity is 6,522MM, an increase of 3.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.38.

Insperity Declares $0.57 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 received the payment on June 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $117.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.71%, the lowest has been 0.61%, and the highest has been 5.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insperity. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSP is 0.25%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 37,720K shares. The put/call ratio of NSP is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 4,177K shares representing 10.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,267K shares, representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 101,392.45% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,277K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 42.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,109K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 0.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,098K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 2.08% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 941K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Insperity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insperity®, a trusted advisor to America's best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Offering the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace, Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. With 2020 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity supports more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees nationwide.

