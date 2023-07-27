Truist Securities Maintains Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.65% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Independent Bank Group is 45.56. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.65% from its latest reported closing price of 44.82.

The projected annual revenue for Independent Bank Group is 687MM, an increase of 19.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBTX is 0.11%, a decrease of 30.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.15% to 36,255K shares. The put/call ratio of IBTX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,584K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 26.23% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,433K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing an increase of 20.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,345K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares, representing a decrease of 81.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 59.96% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,209K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing a decrease of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 36.32% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,186K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares, representing a decrease of 82.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBTX by 60.55% over the last quarter.

Independent Bank Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in the market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

