Truist Securities Maintains Incyte (INCY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.82% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Incyte is 83.99. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $114.45. The average price target represents an increase of 31.82% from its latest reported closing price of 63.72.

The projected annual revenue for Incyte is 3,913MM, an increase of 11.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INCY is 0.23%, an increase of 3.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 237,840K shares. The put/call ratio of INCY is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 36,175K shares representing 16.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,155K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 18.44% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 19,332K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,363K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,668K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,441K shares, representing an increase of 25.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 87.04% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 12,002K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,860K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,750K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

