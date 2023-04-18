Truist Securities Maintains Inari Medical (NARI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inari Medical is $93.33. The forecasts range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 42.75% from its latest reported closing price of $65.38.

The projected annual revenue for Inari Medical is $459MM, an increase of 19.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Assetmark holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 29.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 15.58% over the last quarter.

IHSAX - THE HARTFORD SMALL COMPANY FUND holds 108K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 27.00% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,106K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 17.40% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 35.60% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Small Cap Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inari Medical. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NARI is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.53% to 59,448K shares. The put/call ratio of NARI is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Inari Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

