Truist Securities Maintains Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.18% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Illinois Tool Works is $260.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $218.61 to a high of $297.15. The average price target represents an increase of 6.18% from its latest reported closing price of $245.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Illinois Tool Works is 18,090MM, an increase of 13.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illinois Tool Works. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITW is 0.24%, an increase of 11.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 269,550K shares. The put/call ratio of ITW is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Briar Hall Management holds 25,839K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 21,030K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 11,993K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,154K shares , representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 79.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,946K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,805K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 9.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,569K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,422K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITW by 9.68% over the last quarter.

