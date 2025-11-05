Truist Securities Maintains IAC (IAC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of IAC (NasdaqGS:IAC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.21% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for IAC is $49.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.21% from its latest reported closing price of $32.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IAC is 5,852MM, an increase of 60.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in IAC. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAC is 0.39%, an increase of 18.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 93,565K shares. The put/call ratio of IAC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,569K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares , representing an increase of 17.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 12.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,890K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,377K shares , representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 28.37% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 2,931K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,455K shares , representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 37.86% over the last quarter.

JMVSX - JPMorgan Mid Cap Value Fund Class I holds 2,730K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares , representing an increase of 23.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,518K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares , representing an increase of 42.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 32.65% over the last quarter.

