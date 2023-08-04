Truist Securities Maintains Humana (HUM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Humana (NYSE:HUM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.44% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Humana is 596.46. The forecasts range from a low of 529.24 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.44% from its latest reported closing price of 487.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Humana is 102,529MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUM is 0.46%, a decrease of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 135,991K shares. The put/call ratio of HUM is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,668K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,623K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 11.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,348K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,611K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,370K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 10.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,869K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,848K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 11.99% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 3,478K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Humana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Humana Inc. is committed to helping its millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Its successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping it create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Its efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.