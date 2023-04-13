Truist Securities Maintains Humana (HUM) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Humana (NYSE:HUM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.38% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Humana is $608.57. The forecasts range from a low of $520.15 to a high of $700.35. The average price target represents an increase of 14.38% from its latest reported closing price of $532.05.

The projected annual revenue for Humana is $102,529MM, an increase of 10.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $28.32.

Humana Declares $0.88 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share ($3.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the current share price of $532.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.68%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USSG - Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 9.96% over the last quarter.

IEDAX - Voya Large Cap Value Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 129K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Waddell & Associates holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

GAOAX - JPMorgan Global Allocation Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 79.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 23.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana. This is an increase of 138 owner(s) or 6.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUM is 0.48%, a decrease of 5.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 136,784K shares. The put/call ratio of HUM is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

Humana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Humana Inc. is committed to helping its millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Its successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping it create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Its efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

