Truist Securities Maintains HubSpot (HUBS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for HubSpot is 555.41. The forecasts range from a low of 282.80 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.35% from its latest reported closing price of 490.00.

The projected annual revenue for HubSpot is 2,102MM, an increase of 8.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1300 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBS is 0.44%, an increase of 7.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.98% to 53,147K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBS is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,514K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,523K shares, representing a decrease of 79.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 23.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,504K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares, representing an increase of 55.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 211.09% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,498K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,669K shares, representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 23.82% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,488K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,444K shares, representing a decrease of 64.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,455K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 52.22% over the last quarter.

HubSpot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet its customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

