Truist Securities Maintains Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.24% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Host Hotels & Resorts is 20.62. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 24.24% from its latest reported closing price of 16.60.

The projected annual revenue for Host Hotels & Resorts is 5,246MM, an increase of 0.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Host Hotels & Resorts. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HST is 0.28%, a decrease of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.96% to 814,233K shares. The put/call ratio of HST is 2.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 41,403K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,799K shares, representing a decrease of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 12.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,883K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,410K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 23,016K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,429K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 89.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 22,487K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,520K shares, representing a decrease of 13.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 87.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,087K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,755K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HST by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an American real estate investment trust that invests in hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures.

