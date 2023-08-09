Truist Securities Maintains Hims & Hers Health Inc - (HIMS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Hims & Hers Health Inc - (NYSE:HIMS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.23% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc - is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 78.23% from its latest reported closing price of 7.44.

The projected annual revenue for Hims & Hers Health Inc - is 729MM, an increase of 2.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc -. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 13.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMS is 0.48%, a decrease of 32.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.11% to 120,733K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMS is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Institutional Venture Management XVI holds 7,709K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,209K shares, representing a decrease of 32.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 23.46% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 7,709K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,209K shares, representing a decrease of 32.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Redpoint Management holds 6,652K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,396K shares, representing a decrease of 56.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 24.22% over the last quarter.

NewView Capital Partners I holds 5,046K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,054K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 123.64% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,971K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,487K shares, representing a decrease of 13.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 14.36% over the last quarter.

Hims & Hers Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide all Americans access to quality, convenient and affordable care. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California.

