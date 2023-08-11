Truist Securities Maintains Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hilton Grand Vacations is 58.90. The forecasts range from a low of 49.49 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 26.73% from its latest reported closing price of 46.48.

The projected annual revenue for Hilton Grand Vacations is 4,033MM, an increase of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Grand Vacations. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 14.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGV is 0.61%, a decrease of 3.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 126,159K shares. The put/call ratio of HGV is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 30,296K shares representing 27.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 6,869K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,368K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Hill Path Capital holds 6,510K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Peak Capital Management holds 5,865K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,373K shares, representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,623K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,866K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 325,000 club members.

