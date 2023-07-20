Truist Securities Maintains HighPeak Energy (HPK) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.66% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HighPeak Energy is 29.92. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 132.66% from its latest reported closing price of 12.86.

The projected annual revenue for HighPeak Energy is 1,397MM, an increase of 57.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in HighPeak Energy. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPK is 0.14%, an increase of 84.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.91% to 12,745K shares. The put/call ratio of HPK is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 7,314K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Syntal Capital Partners holds 908K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 94,443.10% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 723K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 276K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 192K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 88.95% over the last quarter.

HighPeak Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

