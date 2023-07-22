Truist Securities Maintains Hexcel (HXL) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.28% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hexcel is 72.89. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.28% from its latest reported closing price of 75.36.

The projected annual revenue for Hexcel is 1,773MM, an increase of 7.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

Hexcel Declares $0.12 Dividend

On April 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 received the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $75.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 2.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=162).

The current dividend yield is 0.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexcel. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 8.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HXL is 0.31%, an increase of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.01% to 103,463K shares. The put/call ratio of HXL is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,694K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,048K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,214K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,153K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,131K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,157K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 73.49% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,057K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares, representing a decrease of 26.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 6.63% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,665K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hexcel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs, and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

