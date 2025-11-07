Truist Securities Maintains Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.37% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Heritage Insurance Holdings is $32.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.37% from its latest reported closing price of $27.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Insurance Holdings is 687MM, a decrease of 18.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 23.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRTG is 0.07%, an increase of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.48% to 22,105K shares. The put/call ratio of HRTG is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 942K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares , representing an increase of 37.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 19.56% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 797K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 80.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 739K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 57.18% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 649K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares , representing an increase of 25.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 86.49% over the last quarter.

DWAS - Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF holds 626K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares , representing a decrease of 9.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 117.02% over the last quarter.

