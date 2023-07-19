Truist Securities Maintains Hancock Whitney (HWC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.03% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hancock Whitney is 46.07. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.03% from its latest reported closing price of 43.45.

The projected annual revenue for Hancock Whitney is 1,578MM, an increase of 10.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.22.

Hancock Whitney Declares $0.30 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $43.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.93%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 7.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.06 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 728 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hancock Whitney. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWC is 0.23%, a decrease of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 90,860K shares. The put/call ratio of HWC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 4,228K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,222K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 24.22% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,823K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 3.45% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,644K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 28.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,503K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 29.53% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,131K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWC by 26.65% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America's most financially sound banks.

