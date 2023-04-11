Truist Securities Maintains Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.40% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gulfport Energy is $97.92. The forecasts range from a low of $93.93 to a high of $103.95. The average price target represents an increase of 22.40% from its latest reported closing price of $80.00.

The projected annual revenue for Gulfport Energy is $1,564MM, a decrease of 31.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $25.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCV - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 27.78% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 90K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 28.86% over the last quarter.

SEIAX - SIIT Multi-Asset Real Return Fund - holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 15.08% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 28.45% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 25.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulfport Energy. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPOR is 0.33%, an increase of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.09% to 21,173K shares. The put/call ratio of GPOR is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Gulfport Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds non- core assets that include an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC.

