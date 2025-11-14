Truist Securities Maintains Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.34% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Guardian Pharmacy Services is $29.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.34% from its latest reported closing price of $29.19 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardian Pharmacy Services. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 13.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRDN is 0.13%, an increase of 10.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.21% to 25,685K shares. The put/call ratio of GRDN is 6.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 1,759K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares , representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRDN by 48.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,144K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRDN by 82.65% over the last quarter.

Valiant Capital Management holds 1,065K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 1,056K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing an increase of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRDN by 79.94% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 1,054K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,053K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRDN by 9.74% over the last quarter.

