Truist Securities Maintains Green Plains (GPRE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.62% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Green Plains is 43.97. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.62% from its latest reported closing price of 33.41.

The projected annual revenue for Green Plains is 3,415MM, a decrease of 4.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRE is 0.27%, a decrease of 13.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 79,976K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRE is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 4,508K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,726K shares, representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 73.68% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 4,206K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,191K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 0.40% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,656K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,620K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 3,469K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 4.50% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,116K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,576K shares, representing an increase of 17.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRE by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Green Plains Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Green Plains Inc. is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP.

Additional reading:

