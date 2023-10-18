Truist Securities Maintains Green Dot - (GDOT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Green Dot - (NYSE:GDOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.48% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Green Dot - is 20.74. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 68.48% from its latest reported closing price of 12.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Green Dot - is 1,393MM, a decrease of 5.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Dot -. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 6.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDOT is 0.10%, a decrease of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 52,717K shares. The put/call ratio of GDOT is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 5,294K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,917K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,619K shares, representing an increase of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 12.17% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,230K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,437K shares, representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 0.73% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,441K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 16.11% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,094K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,841K shares, representing an increase of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 44.41% over the last quarter.

Green Dot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Green Dot Corporation is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to transforming the way people and businesses manage and move money, and making financial wellbeing and empowerment more accessible for all.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.