Truist Securities Maintains Green Dot - (GDOT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Green Dot - (NYSE:GDOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.33% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Green Dot - is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.33% from its latest reported closing price of 20.73.

The projected annual revenue for Green Dot - is 1,393MM, a decrease of 4.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Dot -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDOT is 0.10%, a decrease of 5.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 53,513K shares. The put/call ratio of GDOT is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 5,294K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,619K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,934K shares, representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 25.17% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,437K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 4.71% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,265K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares, representing an increase of 18.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 35.35% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,841K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares, representing an increase of 21.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDOT by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Green Dot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Green Dot Corporation is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to transforming the way people and businesses manage and move money, and making financial wellbeing and empowerment more accessible for all.

