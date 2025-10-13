Truist Securities Maintains Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.98% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Graphic Packaging Holding is $26.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $34.54. The average price target represents an increase of 48.98% from its latest reported closing price of $17.46 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Graphic Packaging Holding is 10,026MM, an increase of 16.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Graphic Packaging Holding. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPK is 0.29%, an increase of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 430,120K shares. The put/call ratio of GPK is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 22,022K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,489K shares , representing an increase of 16.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 18,019K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,616K shares , representing an increase of 18.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 6.01% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 17,636K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,371K shares , representing an increase of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 13.40% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 13,750K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,294K shares , representing an increase of 32.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 22.40% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 13,688K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,907K shares , representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPK by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.