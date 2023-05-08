Truist Securities Maintains Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.50% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goldman Sachs BDC is 15.94. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.50% from its latest reported closing price of 13.01.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Goldman Sachs BDC is 414MM, an increase of 7.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC Declares $0.45 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $13.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.95%, the lowest has been 8.00%, and the highest has been 18.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.66 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goldman Sachs BDC. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 8.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSBD is 0.32%, an increase of 16.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 32,001K shares. The put/call ratio of GSBD is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,512K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,487K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBD by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 1,537K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,503K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBD by 3.79% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,495K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBD by 0.18% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,329K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,287K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBD by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 805K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares, representing a decrease of 17.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GSBD by 30.00% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies, primarily in the US.

See all Goldman Sachs BDC regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.