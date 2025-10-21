Truist Securities Maintains Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Golden Entertainment (NasdaqGM:GDEN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.46% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Golden Entertainment is $34.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 50.46% from its latest reported closing price of $22.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Golden Entertainment is 1,075MM, an increase of 65.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Entertainment. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDEN is 0.11%, an increase of 29.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 25,254K shares. The put/call ratio of GDEN is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DAVENPORT & Co holds 1,522K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,485K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 20.70% over the last quarter.

DSCPX - Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,468K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 15.00% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,181K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 2.74% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 868K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares , representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 5.26% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 839K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDEN by 20.40% over the last quarter.

