Truist Securities Maintains Glaukos (GKOS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.28% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Glaukos is $121.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.28% from its latest reported closing price of $113.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Glaukos is 386MM, a decrease of 17.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glaukos. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GKOS is 0.24%, an increase of 13.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.75% to 74,884K shares. The put/call ratio of GKOS is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,581K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,244K shares , representing an increase of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 88.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,403K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,408K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,254K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares , representing an increase of 18.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,900K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 87.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,763K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,706K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKOS by 3.21% over the last quarter.

