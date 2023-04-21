Truist Securities Maintains Genuine Parts (GPC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.19% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genuine Parts is $177.37. The forecasts range from a low of $158.57 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 5.19% from its latest reported closing price of $168.62.

The projected annual revenue for Genuine Parts is $22,792MM, an increase of 1.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.69.

Genuine Parts Declares $0.95 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share ($3.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

At the current share price of $168.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.90%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 6.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NSEIX - Nicholas Equity Income Fund Inc Class I holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPIAX - Invesco S&p 500 Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

55i holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 61.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 189.29% over the last quarter.

Probity Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 3.72% over the last quarter.

TTAC - TrimTabs All Cap U.S. Free-Cash-Flow ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 7.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1928 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genuine Parts. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 5.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPC is 0.28%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 122,787K shares. The put/call ratio of GPC is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Genuine Parts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlandsand Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexicoand Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 14 countries.

