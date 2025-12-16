TRUIST SECURITIES Maintains Genmab A (GMAB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TRUIST SECURITIES maintained coverage of Genmab A (NasdaqGS:GMAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.34% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genmab A is $41.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of -$132.62 to a high of $197.08. The average price target represents an increase of 32.34% from its latest reported closing price of $31.57 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Genmab A is 22,486MM, an increase of 484.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 126.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genmab A. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 10.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMAB is 0.12%, an increase of 8.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 70,759K shares. The put/call ratio of GMAB is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 11,078K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,920K shares , representing an increase of 28.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 83.27% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 10,954K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,662K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 21.54% over the last quarter.

APGAX - AB LARGE CAP GROWTH FUND INC holds 4,102K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,310K shares , representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 18.46% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 3,817K shares.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,643K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,454K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMAB by 39.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.