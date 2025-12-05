Truist Securities Maintains Genesco (GCO) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.67% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genesco is $33.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 36.67% from its latest reported closing price of $24.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genesco is 2,631MM, an increase of 10.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.68, an increase of 101.90% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genesco. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCO is 0.04%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.52% to 11,867K shares. The put/call ratio of GCO is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,386K shares representing 12.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 41.47% over the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 953K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares , representing a decrease of 12.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 79.90% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 465K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 40.30% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 406K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCO by 22.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 348K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

