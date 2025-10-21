Truist Securities Maintains Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Gambling.com Group (NasdaqGM:GAMB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.11% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gambling.com Group is $14.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 87.11% from its latest reported closing price of $7.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gambling.com Group is 130MM, a decrease of 11.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gambling.com Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAMB is 0.12%, an increase of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.48% to 18,339K shares. The put/call ratio of GAMB is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 1,802K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares , representing an increase of 41.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 8.23% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,495K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 725K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares , representing a decrease of 13.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 23.65% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 670K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing an increase of 69.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 125.93% over the last quarter.

LMARX - ClearBridge Small Cap Fund Class R holds 623K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMB by 21.75% over the last quarter.

