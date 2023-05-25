Truist Securities Maintains Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR (FUTU) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Truist Securities maintained coverage of Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR is 60.10. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 53.63% from its latest reported closing price of 39.12.

The projected annual revenue for Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR is 8,845MM, an increase of 20.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 26.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Futu Holdings Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUTU is 0.25%, a decrease of 21.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.04% to 39,964K shares. The put/call ratio of FUTU is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aspex Management holds 4,520K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares, representing an increase of 32.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 68.14% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,711K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 90.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 1,130.15% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,507K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 20.92% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,062K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,077K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 18.76% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 1,808K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Futu Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Futu Holdings Limited is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futubull, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

