Truist Securities Maintains FTI Consulting (FCN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Truist Securities maintained coverage of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.54% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for FTI Consulting is $188.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $179.78 to a high of $201.60. The average price target represents an increase of 19.54% from its latest reported closing price of $157.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FTI Consulting is 3,382MM, a decrease of 8.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTI Consulting. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCN is 0.17%, an increase of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 40,990K shares. The put/call ratio of FCN is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 3,816K shares representing 12.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,972K shares , representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,352K shares representing 10.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,415K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 34.72% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,478K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 79.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,106K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 14.15% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,097K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares , representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCN by 11.64% over the last quarter.

